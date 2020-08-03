BELMONT — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Allegany County on Monday as several local nonprofits announced the return of some programs.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the case count stands at 80 in the county, after rising one on Sunday. To date, 78 have resulted in recoveries, while one is still active and one death was reported in mid-March.

Quarantines and isolations have been ordered 1,117 times since March, with 37 still active. The total number of precautionary travel quarantines to date is 335.

Of the 637 antibodies tests given, 25 have come back positive.

CORNELL COOPERATIVE Extension of Allegany County will host its first outdoor presentation this year on Saturday.

Led by Allegany County’s Master Gardener, Dave Chamberlain, the program on forest ecology will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Creek State Forest’s main entrance on Route 244 outside of Belmont.

Chamberlain will discuss native trees and the other plants found in the region. Information will be provided on the state forest program and its geologic history. There will be opportunity for questions during the presentation and handouts will be presented at the beginning of the walk.

Pre-registration is required and the cost is $10. Participants will be required to sign a CCE Assumption of Risk Form prior to the walk, and social distancing and masks will be exercised during the walk. In case of rain or poor weather, the event will be moved to Sunday or the following weekend.

If capacity is reached, officials said they will hold a later session in the afternoon to accommodate all those interested.

To register, call (585) 268-7644 ext. 14, or email jtb273@cornell.edu.

THE ALLEGANY COUNTY Blind Association also announced Monday that the office will reopen Tuesday with regular office hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. However, clients must call for an appointment and wear a mask. The Low Vision Clinic will resume Aug. 10th.

WESTERN NEW YORK has reported 10,546 cases, according to the state Department of Health, with 63 reported new cases on Monday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3.62 per 100,000 residents, the third-highest of the 10 regions in the state. The highest is 2.98 per 100,000 in Long Island, while the lowest is 0.82 per 100,000 in the North Country.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: