LITTLE VALLEY — More COVID-19 cases have been reported across the region, with several coming from those recently traveling to states with rising case counts.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported three new cases since Friday — two on Saturday and one on Monday. Both of those reported on Saturday involved out-of-state travel, while the one on Monday was discovered due to regular testing being performed at nursing homes.

The 97th case is a woman living in the southwest quadrant of the county, is a health care worker at a Gowanda nursing home with no known significant travel history. She was asymptomatic, but was tested Wednesday as part of a state requirement of all nursing home employees to be tested weekly. A positive result came back Sunday.

The 95th confirmed case is a male from the southeast quadrant of the county who recently returned from traveling to Texas. The 96th case, a male from the southwest of the county, recently returned from Florida and later developed symptoms.

Of the 97 cases reported to date, 89 have resulted in recoveries, while four cases are active. Four deaths have been reported. .

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, health officials found no increase in confirmed or recovered cases — at 68 and 63, respectively. One death was reported in late March.

To date, 989 isolations or quarantines have been reported by the county health department, with 61 remaining separated. Precautionary travel quarantines to date include 35 separations.

Officials also reported that 471 antibody tests have been conducted, with 16 positive results.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: