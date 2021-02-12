DELEVAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department completed two days of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Delevan Fire Department Training Center Thursday.

Around 400 people were vaccinated over the two days with additional vaccine from the state Department of Health targeted for teachers, the elderly and essential workers.

There were 204 essential workers scheduled to be vaccinated as part of the 1B group from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Delevan location at 1006 N. Main St.

On Wednesday, the vaccinations were targeted to 100 persons age 65 and older and 100 teachers in high-risk positions with appointments. It was the first of two shots they will need to develop antibodies. Appointments for the second shots are made before the individuals leave the vaccination site.

Robert Kuhn of the county’s Office of Emergency Services was managing the site Thursday.

“We really thank the Delevan Fire Department,” he said. “This is a good spot” with plenty of parking and space inside. Masks and social distancing was required.

Chris Baker, director of the Office of Emergency Services, was working the door soon after the site opened at noon on Thursday.

When things backed up a little, he asked new arrivals to wait in their cars for a few minutes until the backlog passed.

The site offered three vaccination stations. Retired registered nurses were administering the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. After getting their shot, people went to a waiting area so they could be watched for 15 minutes for any reaction.

Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be set up next Wednesday and Thursday at the Event Center at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino.

Again, individuals in 1B will be eligible for the Salamanca vaccination clinic, Watkins said.

Appointments will be made with people whose name is on the health department’s waiting list. Those with questions about the vaccine or who would like to be put on the waiting list should call (716) 701-3777.

The health department’s vaccination site at the Olean campus of Jamestown Community College will also be open next week, Watkins said.

Effective Feb. 15, restaurant employees and taxicab drivers will become eligible to get the vaccine in group 1B, Watkins said.