OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will administer 300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Jamestown Community College campus in Olean on Thursday.

Registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716)701-3777.

Thursday’s vaccination clinic at the JCC College Center, 260 N. Union St., will be held from 2:20 to 5 p.m. People coming to the site must be registered. Parking is available on North Union Street and North Clinton Street.

Those who are registered are informed a second dose of the vaccine will be administered at the same location on May 13.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said as of Monday 16,247 county residents had completed their vaccine series and 23,560 individuals, or 30% of the county population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 announced on Monday pot the county over the 5,000 mark since mid-March 2020. The county recorded its 5,012th case.

The daily positivity was 2.6%, while the seven-day rolling average was 3.4% and the 14-day average was 3.3%.

There were 27 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over the weekend, 15 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.

The county health department is following 12 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. There are now 168 active cases, 383 in contact quarantine and four in travelers quarantine.

There have now been 2,761 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in residents of the southeast corner of the county, about 55% of the total number of confirmed cases.

The northeast part of the county has had 887 cases, the southwest 770 cases and the northwest 594 cases.

There have been 2,676 women diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county, or 53.4% and 2,336 men, or 46.4%.

To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test, go online to Cattaraugus County’s website and to the health department section.

In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus fell slightly, from 4.89% on Saturday to 4.79% on Sunday.