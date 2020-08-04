OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 positive residents ticked up by one again on Tuesday to 131.

The latest individual with a positive COVID-19 test is a woman who lives in the northeast corner of the county, who had no travel history, but was a direct contact with another COVID-19 positive resident.

Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said the woman did not have any symptoms of coronavirus such as fever, cough or body aches

“She was tested for COVID-19 on July 30th and her test results on Monday indicated that she was positive for the virus,” Watkins said. The reporting laboratory was Wadsworth Center-Biggs Laboratory in Albany.

“The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now 1 as there are 116 residents who have recovered from COVID-19,” Watkins said.

“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she has visited,” Watkins said.

Any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider and avoid going directly to an urgent care or hospital emergency room, he said.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” Watkins urged residents. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.” Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

Any resident interested in getting tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.