OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the death of a 70-year-old woman from COVID-19 on Thursday.

It was the county’s 93rd coronavirus death in this pandemic, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county public health director.

There are now 20 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, which is higher than the county over the past two months.

The death comes at a time of an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the county and across New York state.

There were 24 new positives announced on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county over the past 13 months to 5,097. Ten of the new cases were women and 14 were men.

The positivity rate on Thursday was 5.3%, higher than in recent weeks. The seven-day rolling average was 3.8% positive and the 14-day average was 3.6%.

The health department is also following 194 active cases, 472 in contact quarantine and two in travelers quarantine.

Nine of the new cases were from the northwest part of the county, bringing that total to 610. The southeast corner of the county had six new cases for a total of 2,789 cases, the southwest had five new cases for a total of 784 and the northeast had four new cases for 914.

There are 17,296 county residents who have completed there vaccine series and 23,936, or 31.2% of the population who have had at least one dose of vaccine, according to Watkins.

Across New York state, 26% of residents are fully vaccinated and 40% have had at least one shot of the vaccine.

To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10

Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.

IN NEW YORK STATE, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped under 4,000 on Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 1 falling 128 to 3,963.

Hospitalizations are down 459 over the last week, with 886 people in New York intensive care units due to the virus on Wednesday, down one, and 559 were intubated, down four.

Another 46 people in New York died due to COVID on Wednesday, which brings the state’s reported death toll to 41,347.

Despite the drop in hospitalizations, the state confirmed 6,884 new cases on Wednesday, found among 249,103 total test results.

The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus Wednesday was 2.76% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.05%, down from 3.12% the previous day.

In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4.73% on Wednesday, down from the previous two days’ mark of 4.84%.