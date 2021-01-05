OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have now been 2,753 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 53 deaths since last March.

There were 37 people hospitalized on Tuesday, up from 35 on Monday.

Health department staff are following 491 active cases, 567 quarantined contacts of known COVID-19 persons and 90 quarantined travelers. There are now 2,203 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The daily positive COVID-19 testing rate was 15.7%, up from 11.3% on Monday. Tuesday’s seven-day rolling average rate was 10% and the 14-day average was 9.2%.

Thirty-one of the new positives were men, for a total of 1,265 and 22 were women for a total of 1,488.

The southeast part of the county again led new cases with 28 positives for a total of 1,595. The northeast part of the county had 14 new positives for a total of 437, the northwest had seven new positives for a total of 288 and the southwest had four new positives for a total of 433.

Residents are urged to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people who do not live in your household.

Keep a social distance of six feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.