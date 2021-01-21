OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total since March 2020 to 3,421.
The health department said 45 residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday and 2,919 have recovered. There have been 68 deaths of county residents from COVID-19.
Health department staff are following 434 active coronavirus cases, 500 in contact quarantine and 60 in travelers quarantine. More than 78,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.
There have been a total of 2,004 cases in the southeastern part of the county, 511 in the southwest, 363 in the northwest and 543 in the northeast.
The seven-day rolling average on Wednesday was 6.3%, down from 6.8% Tuesday.
County COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday, today and Friday had to be canceled when the county did not receive an allotment of vaccine it had expected. Other counties are reporting vaccine shortages as well.
Those residents who were scheduled this week will get placed on next week’s schedule. The number of appointments is based on the number of doses allotted to the department
The COVID-19 vaccine call center/hotline assists with registration, scheduling and placing residents on the waiting list.
Any resident who need assistance with completing the COVID-19 eligibility form, or being placed on the waiting list can call (716) 701-3777.
Residents can register to get a free COVID-19 test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or by calling (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.
The New York website to find a test site can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you is correct.