LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County COVID-19 cases jumped by four on Friday as nursing homes have been given the go-ahead to begin allowing visitors again under strict guidelines.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported on Friday that four new cases brought the county’s total to date to 107.

The 104th case, a woman in the southeast quadrant of the county, recently returned from vacationing in Florida. While asymptomatic, she reported she had direct contact with a known positive case.

The 105th case, also a woman from the southeast quadrant, had no significant travel history. She developed fever, cough and body aches after being in direct contact with a known positive COVID-19 case.

The 106th case, a man from the southeast quadrant without significant travel history, was asymptomatic and had no known contact with a known positive case.

The 107th case, a woman from the southwest quadrant with no significant travel history, developed headaches after being in direct contact with a known positive COVID-19 case.

Currently, there are 12 active cases, officials reported, with 91 recoveries and four deaths.

Anyone experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should call their health care provider — they should avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the emergency room before calling. Any resident interested in getting tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 716-938-9119 or 716-938-2265.

STATE DEPARTMENT of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on Friday announced nursing homes and long term care facilities in New York will be allowed to resume limited visitations.

The visitation will only be allowed at facilities that have been without COVID-19 for at least 28 days — a threshold set by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Visitation plans must also be sent to the state for review.

Limits for residents and the facilities themselves will also be enforced. Residents will be allowed two visitors at a time, who must undergo temperature checks, wear face masks, and socially distance during the visit. Facilities may only allow visitors for 10% of residents per day.

“With the knowledge we now have about how COVID-19 came into nursing homes – mainly through asymptomatic staff and visitors through no fault of their own – it is critical that as we resume visitations to these facilities we do it in a smart and cautious way to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff,” Zucker said. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation in each facility, and make adjustments based on the facts and data moving forward. I know how painful it has been for residents of these facilities to endure such a long period of time without seeing family and loved ones, and my hope is that this adjustment to the visitation policy will provide some comfort to everyone.”

In addition, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program will also begin again starting Wednesday.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, the total number of cases rose to 71 on Friday, up from 69 the day before. To date, 67 have recovered, and one death was reported in late March.

Officials reported 1,017 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 40 remaining active. The number of precautionary travel quarantines rose by 11 to 59 since Thursday.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:

Chautauqua County: Three new cases were reported, with 155 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.