OLEAN — A 31st Cattaraugus County resident has died of COVID-19 and 62 new positive coronavirus tests were reported Thursday.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public dealth director, said a 75-year-old man who developed respiratory failure was the latest death.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Cattaraugus County community,” Watkins said.

The 62 new positive cases included 39 men and 23 women. It raises the county’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 1,278.

The new cases included 27 people from the southwest part of the county where there have now been 185 cases. There were 21 new cases from the southeast for a total of 798 cases; eight in the northeast for 185 cases and six in the northwest, where there have been 121 cases.

Thursday’s positivity rate was 8.7%, Watkins said. The seven-day rolling average is 6.8% and 14-day average is 6.6%.

Watkins said there were 387 active COVID-19 cases in the county, 20 of them hospitalized, as of Thursday.

There are also 527 people in mandatory quarantine — they are contacts of COVID-19-positive individuals. Another 28 people are in traveler quarantine.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, Watkins reminded residents to wear masks, keep a social distance and avoid crowds, indoors and outdoors.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)