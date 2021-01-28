OLEAN — There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday.

There have now been 3,703 county residents with confirmed cases of coronavirus. Three more deaths on Wednesday increased the number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to 74.

The health department is following 411 active cases, 592 who are in contact quarantine and 48 in travelers quarantine.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, reported a daily positive rate of 3.5% on Thursday, which compared to Wednesday’s 5% positivity rate.

The county’s seven-day rolling average showed a positivity of 5.5%, a drop from Wednesday’s 6.1% seven-day average. The 14-day rate on Thursday was 5.8%.

There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the southeast corner of the county for a total of 2,157, or 58.3% of the total.

Another 11 cases were from the southwest part of the county for a total of 570, three new cases were from the northwest for a total of 399 and one new case from the northeast for a total of 577.

Seventeen of the new cases were men for a total of 1,697 and 14 were women for a total of 2,006. There have been more than 91,000 COVID-19 tests administered in the county since last March.

Residents who want to be tested for the coronavirus can go to the county’s COVID-19 website: https://www.cattco.org/coronavirus and click on the test button or call (716) 938-9119.

There is also a button to click on at the top of the website for COVID-19 vaccination information and registration.

The county’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline is (716) 701-3777. Those who are having trouble making an appointment may call the health department for information and assistance.