OLEAN — An additional 26 Cattaraugus County residents were notified of positive COVID-19 tests by the county health department on Tuesday.

That brings to 2,108 the number of people who have been infected by the coronavirus. There have been 1,603 people who have recovered. Thirty-eight residents have died of COVID-19 since April.

Tuesday’s seven day rolling average positivity was 7.1%, up from 6.8% on Monday.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, reported 467 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

There are 893 people quarantined as contacts of a known COVID-19 person and another 105 under travelers quarantine.

The new cases included 18 women to a total of 1,164, or 55% of the total and eight men for a total of 944. One third of all individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 did not have any symptoms.

Nineteen of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county for a total of 1,214, or 57.6%.

There were two new cases in the northwest part of the county for a total of 238, four new case in the northeast for a total of 316 cases and one new case in the southwest for a total of 340 cases.

Watkins urged residents to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people during the holiday who do not live in your household.

Also, he said, keep a social distance of 6 feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.