OLEAN — Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.

That brings to 4,944 the number of residents who have been diagnosed with the virus over the past year.

The 25 positives include 16 men and nine women.

There are 16 individuals with COVID-19 in hospitals.

The daily positivity rate on Thursday was 2.7%, up from 2.4% on Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average is 3.3% and the 14-day average is 3.2%.

Thirteen of the new cases were from the southeast corner of the county, bringing that hard-hit area to a total of 2,745 cases.

There were five new cases in the northwest part of the county, pushing the total there to 582 cases. Four new cases were reported in the northeast, where the total is now 859. In the southwest, there were three new cases for a total of 758.

Health Department staff are following 162 active cases of COVID-19, as well as 402 in contact quarantine and 11 in travelers quarantine.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said 14,668 county residents have completed their vaccine series. There are 22,266 individuals with at least one vaccine dose, or about 29% of the county’s population.

To register for the county health department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics, go online to www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. All appointments must be made through the Cattaraugus County Website.

Those needing assistance with registering for the vaccination clinics — including those without a computer or internet connection — may call the county’s COVID Vaccine Call Center at (716) 701-3777 for help.

For directions on how to get a COVID-19 test, go to the county’s website at www.cattco.org.