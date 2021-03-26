OLEAN — One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Cattaraugus County reported its 4,447th case of COVID-19 on Friday. There have also been 90 deaths.

There were 21 new cases reported Friday. Thirteen people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health department is following 135 active cases, 607 individuals in contact quarantine and 42 in travelers quarantine.

Friday’s daily positivity was 2.4%, while the seven-day rolling average and 14-day average are both 2.5%.

Eleven of the new cases were women and 10 were men.

The hardest-hit section of the county, the southeast, had seven new cases for a total of 2,651.

There were also seven new cases in the southwest part of the county, where there have not been 725 cases; four cases in the northeast for a total of 787 cases and three new cases in the northwest for a total of 540 cases.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Friday.

According to the Cattaraugus County Department of Health, the case count to date stayed steady at 3,052, with 2,974 recoveries. State officials report 82 deaths among county residents.

Officials added that 101 active quarantines or isolations were in effect, with 10,996 reported to date.

Hundreds of vaccine doses were also administered. As of Friday morning — using data from Thursday — the state reported 10,265 county residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, or 22.1% of the county's population. That was an increase of 316 people from the day before.

Officials also reported 5,349 residents have now received a complete vaccine series, or 11.5% of county residents. That was an increase of 260 from the day before.