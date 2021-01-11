OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department may open a second COVID-19 vaccination site next week if sufficient doses of vaccine can be obtained.
Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director, said Monday the second site would probably be in the northern part of the county. It would vaccinate people in groups 1-A and 1-B, including residents over age 75.
Olean General Hospital and University Primary Care in Olean, which have been administering the vaccine for three weeks, continue vaccinating individuals in group 1-A. A second vaccination is required three or four weeks later, depending on the first vaccine.
There were 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county on Monday and 41 residents were in the hospital. There have now been 3,073 residents diagnosed with CIOVID-19.
The county opened a site at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College last Wednesday to increase the number of people in group 1-A being vaccinated. Gov. Andrew Cuomo opened vaccinations to those in group 1-B this week.
To see who falls under priority group 1-B, go to the following web link: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine#phase-1a
The governor said it could be 14 weeks before everyone eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in groups 1-A and 1-B can be vaccinated. There is a limited supply, with New York getting 300,000 doses a week.
Not counting nursing home residents and staff who are being vaccinated under a different program, about 1,500 people in group 1-A — high-risk hospital employees, first responders and others — had been vaccinated in the county over three weeks.
Watkins said the health department plans to open a clinic Saturday at Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus. Like other clinics, reservations are required.
To see if you are eligible and to schedule an appointment if you are, go online to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ An appointment is needed. No vaccine is administered without an appointment.
Watkins said the county received a limited number of vaccines this week, but plans to ask for double the doses of vaccine for next week “and potentially open another site in the northern part of the county.”
Watkins said the vaccine is in limited supply and “New York State cannot keep up with the vaccine demand as they are hampered by the federal government only giving states a limited supply of vaccine each week.”
The 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday represented a 7.4% positivity rate. The county’s seven-day rolling average is 9.2% and the 14-day average is 9.5%.
There are now 451 active cases, 601 people in contact quarantine and 71 in travelers quarantine. There have been 61 deaths.
Monday’s report resulted in a total of 1,801 residents from the southeast part of the county, or 58.6% of the total 3,073 cases. There have been 320 cases in the northwest part of the county, 483 in the northeast and 468 in the southwest.
There have been 1,668 women diagnosed with COVID-19, or 54.3% of the total, and 1,405 men, or 45.7%.