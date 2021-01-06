OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to facilitate distribution of Moderna vaccine to those categorized in New York State’s 1-A priority group.

Health department staff will utilize existing supplies of vaccine from Olean General Hospital and Universal Primary Care.

Cattaraugus County Health Department will hold the COVID-19 Vaccine Point of Distribution (POD) clinic at Jamestown Community College starting today from 1 to 5 p.m.

The clinic will run Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., until further notice. The vaccine clinic will be located at 260 N. Union St., in the CutCo Magnano Theater at the Olean campus.

This POD is only open for individuals that are in priority group 1-A.

To determine if you fall in priority group 1-A, go to the following link to determine your eligibility: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

Click on “Am I eligible” and complete the form. Upon submission it will advise if you are eligible or not. Please print out the page that tells you if you are eligible and bring it with you to the POD.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only by registering through the Cattaraugus County Health Department: https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=50501040

Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director, said all appointments will be booked for the existing vaccine doses the county has on hand to administer.

“The intention is to use all of the allotted vaccine on hand as per the directive by the New York State Department of Health,” Watkins said.

In a push to increase vaccinations, earlier this week the New York State Department of Health issued a directive stating that hospitals are expected to use their existing supply of vaccine by Jan. 7 or they will have to redistribute their vaccine stock to other facilities and risk not receiving additional allotments.

“The vaccination clinic is only for those in the 1-A priority group at this time. The general public is expected to have access to the vaccine by spring or early summer,” Dr. Watkins said.

Phase 1-A recipients include: healthcare personnel (i.e. paid and unpaid personnel working in a healthcare setting), first responders in medical roles such as emergency medical services providers, medical examiners and coroners, funeral workers, ambulatory care providers, and persons living in and working in long term care facilities including congregate settings overseen by Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, Office of Mental Health and Office of Addiction Service and Support.

Others in 1-A include: private medical practices, hospital-affiliated medical practices, public health clinics, specialty medical practices, dental practices. dialysis workers, diagnostic and treatment centers, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, phlebotomists, behavioral health workers and student health workers.