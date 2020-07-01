OLEAN — After more than 12,500 coronavirus tests, the Cattaraugus County Health Department is beginning to scale back its COVID-19 operations.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said in his report to members of the county Board of Health on Wednesday that with a decreasing interest in testing by the public, his department has begun to scale back testing.

Olean General Hospital will begin pre-operative testing on July 6. The health department will still conduct other testing, he added.

Watkins said local officials are setting their sights on the next wave of COVID-19, which he said was more likely with the explosion of coronavirus in the South and West.

“We’re hoping this won’t happen in New York state, but the possibility is lingering,” Watkins told the board. “We are in preparation mode.”

Local officials are ordering more personal protective equipment, which was in short supply in the early days of the pandemic, he said.

COVID-19 collection kits are also being ordered, but concerns remain over the inability to analyze the tests in a second coronavirus wave. County officials are still trying to decide whether to buy an analyzer to speed the test results which can take from one to five days, Watkins said.

“We want to maintain ourselves in a threat mode,” Watkins said.

There have been 93 county residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 95 days since the first case was discovered on March 27.

In the month since the Board of Health met in June there have been 23 more positive COVID-19 residents, the Health Department’s Coronavirus Response Hub indicates. The number of positive COVID-19 residents stood at 69 on May 31, at 37 on April 30 and at six on March 31.

There were 46 individuals in quarantine on Wednesday and 23 in what is termed precautionary quarantine. Health department nurses will follow those in precautionary quarantine — those coming from one of the 16 states.

The department has quarantined more than 2,000 in the more than 100 days since the state’s coronavirus lockdown started, and through four phases of the Western New York region’s reopening, Watkins said. Most of those quarantined were entire families.

“The department continues to focus its resources on COVID-19,” Watkins told the Board of Health, meeting virtually via ZOOM video conference for the third consecutive month due to coronavirus concerns.

Of the 93 county residents who tested positive for COVID-19, 30 were healthcare workers, 39 showed no symptoms and 26 were contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The youngest resident who tested positive for COVID-19 was 4 years old, while the oldest was 91.

Watkins said the county has a 92% recovery rate for its residents who contract COVID-19. The testing has shown a positive rate of 0.74%. More than 12,500 tests have been administered.

Meanwhile, in response to a recent executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the department has begun to follow visitors from 16 states with rising COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, that number had risen to 26 individuals who self-reported their status to health officials.

The 16 states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Watkins said individuals arriving or returning from one of the restricted states by plane will receive a questionnaire before boarding; they can fill it out on the plane and place it in a drop box at the Buffalo International Airport or five other airports across the state. The state Health Department will add the names to its database and notify county health departments to follow up.

Individuals who do not fly direct from one of the restricted states, or who drive, or take a train or bus are expected to self-report their status to the county department.

Watkins also said residents who know their neighbors have returned from one of the restricted state may also call the county health department or a toll-free state Health Department hotline at (833) 789-0740.

Kip Morrow, a county lawmaker on the Human Services Committee, asked whether people returning from one of the restricted states could be tested for COVID-19 and leave quarantine if they tested negative.

Watkins said the 14-day quarantine period is necessary because someone who has been exposed to the coronavirus could test negative one day and without any symptoms start shedding the virus and exposing anyone they come into close contact with a few days later.

He said some county employees and local medical staff who recently traveled to one of the restricted states who are essential workers can go to work, but must quarantine themselves once they go home.

