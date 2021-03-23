OLEAN — The supply of COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase this week for eligible Cattaraugus County residents.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced on Tuesday that 500 doses of vaccine would be available today and another 500 on Thursday at the Delevan Volunteer Fire Department Training Center off Route 16.
The vaccination clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days to people with appointments only.
All appointments must be made through the Cattaraugus County website at: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info
The clinic is open to anyone eligible under the New York State Health Department guidelines. Any adult age 50 and older now qualify. Previously, it was age 65, then 60.
Hundreds of county residents will be vaccinated Thursday at the Seneca Allegany Events Center, 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd, in Salamanca.
The Seneca Nation has partnered with the Cattaraugus County Health Department to offer an accessible vaccination site for the past two months. Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels and Cattaraugus County Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins will visit the latest clinic on Thursday.
Hundreds of Cattaraugus County residents are being provided convenient access to the vaccine through this government-to-government collaboration, Watkins said.
The Seneca Nation is continuing its vaccination efforts for Nation members, which have been ongoing since January, said Pagels.
“The Nation recently expanded its vaccine eligibility to enrolled Nation members age 18 and older,” he said.
Watkins said on Tuesday that 17,747 residents, or 23% of the county population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 9,680 had completed their vaccine series.
Also on Tuesday, 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county. Eight of the new cases were men and six were women.
Nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 4,425 have recovered and 90 residents have died.
The daily positivity was 5.7%, the seven-day average was 2.4% and 14-day average was 2.5%.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose to 4,645 individuals. The health department is also following 129 active cases, 524 quarantined contacts and 45 in travelers quarantine.
Nine of the new COVID-19 cases were from the southeast corner of the county, which has now reported a total of 2,627 cases or 53.6% of the total.
The southwest corner reported three new cases for a total of 715, the northwest part reported one new case for 527 and the northeast part had one new case for 527.