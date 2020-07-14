LITTLE VALLEY — More than 600 dogs, cats and ferrets were vaccinated Saturday in a drive-thru rabies clinic at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds here.

Ray Jordan, supervising public health sanitarian for the Cattaraugus County Health Department’s Environmental Health Unit, said Monday the spring rabies clinic was delayed from May when it was to have been held at the county’s Public Works facility because of coronavirus concerns.

Jordan said the Health Department was very appreciative to the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds, for allowing the site to be used for the rabies clinic.

“We were getting a lot of calls from the public about when we were going to have the rabies clinic, so there was a need for it,” Jordan said.

The 609 pets that were vaccinated for rabies included 446 dogs, 159 cats and four ferrets. “That’s a good number of pets, but it’s not a record,” Jordan said.

The county Health Department is supposed to have three rabies clinics a year. It helps pet owners who do not have a regular veterinarian to keep their pets’ vaccinations current.

After its first rabies vaccination, a dog or cat needs a one-year booster shot, then a rabies vaccination once every three years. Domesticated ferrets need annual rabies vaccinations.

“There were some glitches,” Jordan said. The drive-thru rabies clinic was scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds. “It was 5 p.m. when the last animal was vaccinated.”

It rained cats and dogs in Little Valley and the power was off for an extended period of time. The Health Department was unable to use its computers to record the vaccinations without power and was forced to use paper transactions for nearly half the pets. That contributed to the delays.

“The public was wonderful,” Jordan said. “They appreciated that we were putting on the clinic, even though some had to stay in their cars for hours.”

The line of cars snaked around the fairgrounds, out onto Ninth Street and down Court Street to the County Center.

Dr. Harry Shaw of Leon was the lone veterinarian vaccinating the pets. A half dozen Health Department employees tended to the paperwork.

Everyone was required to wear facial coverings at the vaccination station beneath one of the cattle barns.

The next rabies clinic will be in September or October, Jordan said. “I’m not sure whether we will still be under COVID-19 restrictions.” he added. “This may be the place to have it.”

The public should look for more information on the next clinic sometime next month.

The event was very well organized, Jordan said. Chris Covert of the Environmental Health Division “anticipates as much as she can” what is needed. Luckily, he added, she brought plenty of paper documents for when the power went out and the computers didn’t operate.

The Public Works Department assisted by providing signs, traffic cones and orange tape, Jordan said.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted with traffic control.