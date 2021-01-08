OLEAN — Cattaraugus County health officials reported Friday another resident died from COVID-19, increasing to 61 the total since the first death on April 23.

A 52-year-old man suffered respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.

At the same time, 46 county residents were informed of positive test results for COVID-19. The total number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 2,931.

Thirty-eight residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Twenty-nine of the new cases were in the southeast part of the county for a total of 1,711, or 57.4% of the total in the county.

In the northwest part of the county there were four new cases for a total of 310, the northeast had six new cases for a total of 446 and the southwest had seven new cases for a total of 447.

Unchanged were the northwest part of the county with 306 positives, the northeast with 460 and southwest with 440.

As of Friday, 1,561 women had contracted the virus and 1,327 men.

There were 581 actives cases in the county health department staff were following on Friday along with 651 contacts who are quarantined and 78 in travelers quarantine.

There are, 2,289 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

Watkins said the positivity rate Friday was 10.9%, the seven-day rolling average was 9.6 and the 14-day average was 10.1.

Watkins said that not counting nursing homes, nearly 1,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county over the past three weeks.

Olean General has vaccinated 1,200 hospital staff and first responders in priority group 1-A, University Primary Care has vaccinated 75 and the health department administered 210 doses in three days at a clinic at Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus.

There were 87 of 102 residents at the county’s Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias and 73 staff vaccinated on Wednesday.

At the Olean Pines, 65% of residents and 20% of staff were vaccinated three weeks ago. The second round of shots will be given Monday, along with additional staff.

It’s not known how many residents and staff at private nursing homes and long-term adult care facilities have been vaccinated because that is done by CVS and Walgreens staff under contract with the federal government.