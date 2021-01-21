OLEAN — Two Cattaraugus County men — one age 47 and the other 73 — died of COVID-19, county health officials reported Friday.

The deaths bring to 70 the number who have lost their lives to the coronavirus since the first death in the county on April 23. There were 43 residents who were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Another 44 residents received positive COVID-19 test results on Friday. The daily positivity was 9.9%, up from 6.7% on Thursday. The seven-day rolling average increased to 6.8% on Friday, up slightly from 6.7% on Thursday. The 14-day-average is now 7.1%.

Health department staff are following 447 active cases, 584 in contact quarantine and 42 in travelers quarantine.

The southeast part of the county with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, had 25 new cases Friday for a total of 2,049.

The northwest corner of the county had three new cases for a total of 373, the northeast had eight new cases for 560 and the southwest had six new cases for 530. There are now 1,621 men and 1,916 women who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said his department expected to hear this weekend how many doses of COVID-19 vaccine the county will be allotted next week.

The county plans to vaccinate those who were scheduled to be vaccinated this week before the clinic had to be canceled when no vaccine supply was available, Watkins said. Depending on the allotment, the county will call people on Monday who were previously scheduled for this past week.

Earlier this week, the state directed county health departments not to vaccinate people in the over age 65 group due to the shortage of vaccines.

Any residents in that group who was already scheduled will still be vaccinated by the county. People over 65 who make subsequent appointments will get vaccinated at a participating pharmacy or medical group, Watkins said.

Because of the lack of participating pharmacies and medical groups in the county, the health department may again be asked to help vaccinate the elderly, Watkins explained. “If there are not enough participants, the state is willing to work with us. Twenty other counties are in the same situation.”

The three pharmacies in the county participating in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program received only 100 doses each this week, Watkins said.

“I think they (state) will allot more to the county when it becomes available,” Watkins said, advising residents in priority groups to be patient.

People over age 65 who are having difficulty with the online form should call the country’s COVID-19 vaccine call center at (716) 701-3777, Watkins said.

Meanwhile, second doses of the vaccine will be administered by the county on Feb. 1. People received a scheduled appointment for the second shot at the time they received the first vaccination. Doses are shipped to the county to meet those scheduled appointments.

Watkins said the county health department hopes to open a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic when more vaccine becomes available.

In the past month, the county has administered 1,025 doses at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Olean campus of Jamestown Community College. About 350 people had been scheduled this past week before the clinic. They won’t be bumping anyone when they are rescheduled for next week since no appointments had been made yet, Watkins said.

“Let the local health departments do what we do best,” Watkins said, noting the local departments long history of flu vaccination clinics. “All we need is vaccine, we’ll do the rest.”