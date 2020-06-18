OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 cases remained stable for a second day at 82 on Thursday.
Testing continued to increase as 8,826 tests have been administered to county residents, with 8,547 negative results. More results are expected today.
There were 73 residents in mandatory quarantine on Thursday and seven active cases. Seventy-one residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
County health officials urge residents to avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19.
“This can place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk,” said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins. “If travel is necessary, please wear a homemade cloth face mask while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people.”
Any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.
To help determine the prevalence of the virus in our community, any resident interested in getting a swab test can call 938-9119 or 938-2265, or register online on the county website at cattco.org.