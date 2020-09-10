OLEAN — A 197th Cattaraugus County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Thursday.

Allegany County health officials reported two new cases Thursday after the county’s total had held for the past few days.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now 26 as there are 167 residents who have recovered from COVID-19. Four residents have died.

The latest case is a young female resident of the southeast corner of the county, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins. She had no significant travel history, but reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person who had been mostly asymptomatic.

She was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and her test results on Wednesday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she has visited.

“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches, they should contact their health care provider,” Watkins said. They should avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the hospital emergency room without calling.

“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” Watkins said. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.”

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

Any resident interested in getting a COVID-19 test can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

Allegany County has 97 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 93 residents having recovered from COVID-19.

There were 22 residents in quarantine/isolation as of Thursday, while 825 residents have been on precautionary quarantine because of travel.

In the Western New York region, 1.5% of people tested for coronavirus on Wednesday were positive, down from 1.9% on Tuesday.