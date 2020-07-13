OLEAN — The steady uptick in positive COVID-19 cases among Cattaraugus County residents continued Monday as the county Health Department reported two additional cases — both with out-of-state connections.

The two new positive test results pushed the number of positive coronavirus cases to 109, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county public health director.

A woman who lives in the northwest corner of the county tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting a friend in Indiana. That friend tested positive for COVID-19 and local health officials there quickly identified the Cattaraugus County resident during contact tracing.

She is still in Indiana and is isolating with her friend, Watkins said. “We are following her from a distance,” he added. She has not been in Cattaraugus County for three weeks.

A man from the southeast corner of the county is the 109th county resident to test positive for COVID-19. He developed a fever, sore throat and body aches soon after returning from a Fourth of July party in Ohio, Watkins said.

“He was tested on the seventh and the results came back today,” Watkins said.

The public health director said the slow upward increase in positive COVID-19 cases from community spread now appears to be expanding to people who have traveled to other parts of the state or out of state.

Watkins said this could lead to an increase in the number of cases in Cattaraugus County and Western New York. He said he is more concerned about an increase in hospitalizations. There are no known COVID-19 patients in hospitals, but some suspected patients in hospitals are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

“It’s not gone,” Watkins said of the virus. He warned residents not to become complacent. “Social distance and wearing facial coverings reduces the spread of the virus.”

Watkins urged travelers from more than two dozen states where the virus is hitting residents particularly hard to self quarantine for 14 days after returning to New York.

The state is stepping up efforts to assure that air travelers report at regional airports like Buffalo and self-isolate for 14 days where county Health Department employees will check on them.

Out-of-state travelers returning by car are harder to keep track of, Watkins said. The state is counting on those individuals to self-report to local health departments then quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The Health Department is counting on neighbors of those out-of-state travelers returning by car to report them if they do not do so voluntarily, he added.

There are currently 117 residents in mandatory quarantine and 58 — mostly people who returned from out-of-state — in self-isolation, or precautionary quarantine.

There are currently nine active cases and 95 residents who have recovered.