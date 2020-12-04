LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County courts have continued to operate during the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the region since March.

There is very little action that is not done virtually, said Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz.

The judge presides over a weekly criminal court calendar and hearings from behind the bench in the third-floor courtroom in Little Valley. He is in front of the camera on his computer for the Zoom video conferences. Only a clerk is in the courtroom with him.

District Attorney Lori P. Rieman is in her nearby office, also participating in the Zoom video conference.

Many defendants appear via Zoom from the offices of their defense attorneys. They can also utilize a Zoom station on the second floor of the County Center, a similar station in the visitor’s area of the county jail, or a Zoom station inside the jail for use by inmates.

“We don’t have a backlog,” Ploetz said. That includes Criminal, Supreme and Surrogate courts.

Last month, local courts got permission to resume jury trials that had been suspended since March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ploetz said a jury was scheduled to be picked on Nov. 17, just before the word came that jury trials would go on pause again as COVID-19 cases began to spike statewide.

The grand jury has continued to meet and the current one has been allowed to be held over until the end of the month.

While Ploetz, along with court staff, worked from home during the early part of the pandemic, as recommended by the state Office of Court Administration, the courts were gradually opening back up.

“We haven’t had any issues,” Ploetz said.

From mid-March until August, Ploetz was also arraigning individuals virtually for town and village courts on evenings and at other times.

“It was often multiple times during the nights,” he said. The arraignments were virtual, and Ploetz was at his home.

With bail reform that limits bail to felony cases, there have been fewer late-night or early-morning arraignments.

How have these months of County Court gone in the COVID-19 era?

“It’s gone better than we thought it would,”Ploetz said. “Out of necessity. You can’t shut the legal system down.”

But the county’s district attorney has found the process — the pause on in-person appearances in March, the plan to reopen in-person, then the new mid-November restrictions “very frustrating.”

“We’ve been having court regularly and we continue to indict people,” Rieman said. “It is mostly virtual. Court hearings including probation violations are mostly virtual.”

There have also been several live violation hearings and some suppression hearings. “Everyone wears a mask and sometimes it’s hard to hear,” she said.

It’s also “a little scary” that a new grand jury can’t be empaneled without the approval of Eighth Judicial District Administrative Judge Paula Feroleto, Rieman said. The current grand jury will continue to serve for now.

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore stated Nov. 16 that no new prospective trial or grand jurors will be summoned due to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. New bench trials will be conducted virtually as well. Current grand juries and in-progress trials were to continue.

“I wish I had an estimate when the courts will return to normal,” Ploetz said.

In the meantime, judges, the district attorney’s office and defense attorneys will continue to utilize the virtual courtroom.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)