LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Clerk’s Office will reopen the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Delevan on Monday after it was closed the past year due to COVID-19.

The county’s DMV offices in Little Valley and in Olean at the County Office Building off Buffalo Street were closed temporarily last spring, but later reopened to customers by appointment.

Later, employees were brought back to the office, but it remained closed to the public. Only mail and drop-off motor vehicle applications were processed.

Now both offices offer appointments and walk-up service, said County Clerk Alan Bernstein. The Delevan office staff were reassigned to the Little Valley and Olean offices, where the added clerks were able to attend to more customers.

When the Delevan office reopens Monday, customers will have to take a number outside. They will be called when it is their turn.

“We didn’t have enough staff to open all three offices,” Bernstein said. “We have hired some part timers. We have enough staff to open the office safely.”

Bernstein said people in the Delevan area have not been happy with the DMV office being closed. The office will be cleaned today and Thursday. Signs will go up on Friday to notify people of the opening on Monday.

“Instead of appointments like in Olean and Little Valley, there will be a number system” like at a supermarket deli. When your number is posted, it’s OK to go in. “The office is so small we can only wait on three people and have two in line,” Bernstein said. “It’s the best we could do.”

The Olean and Little Valley offices will still have a dedicated cashier for appointments.

Bernstein said the appointment process allowed the county’s two motor vehicle to reopen safely, but it was a process of trial and error.

“What we came up with has worked vastly better than many other counties,” he said. Some counties are making appointments six to 10 weeks out. You can make an appointment for the Olean or Little Valley offices in a day or two.

Consolidating the staff made it easier to move customers through more quickly. “It was all hands on deck,” Bernstein explained. “We may bog down a little when Delevan reopens.”

Last summer when the appointments were first made available, there were New York residents from as far away as Long Island who drove to Cattaraugus County with a 16-year-old son or daughter to take the test for a driver’s permit.

The parents had checked. This was the closest place to get their child’s driver’s permit. Bernstein said the parents decided it was better to drive across the state than listen to their child all summer about not being able to drive. They needed a half dozen forms of identification, an eye test and a traffic test.

“At first we were overwhelmed,” Bernstein said. “We were open to anyone in New York State. It put our appointment schedule out about two weeks, so we pulled the appointments back to county residents only,” the county clerk said. “Later, we opened it back up.”