OLEAN — A 69-year-old woman was reported as Cattaraugus County’s 83rd COVID-19 death on Friday.

A Cattaraugus County Health Department spokesman said the woman suffered COVID-related respiratory failure.

There were also 36 new coronavirus cases reported by the health department, which brought the total since last March to 4,085. In 3,740 of those cases, residents have recovered.

There are currently 35 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

The health department is following 261 active cases, 562 COVID-19 contacts in quarantine and 39 in travelers quarantine.

The seven-day rolling average positivity Friday was 4.2%.

Thirteen of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county, which now totals 2,349 cases.

The southwest part of the county had 10 new cases for a total of 637 cases, the northeast part of the county had nine new cases for a total of 649 and there were four new cases in the northwest where there is a total of 450 cases.

Twenty of the new cases were men, who now total 1,869 of the cases and 16 were women, who are 2,216 of the cases.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, increasing the county's total to 2,785. There have been 2,634 recoveries and there have been a reported 80 county residents die of complications resulting from the coronavirus.

There were 380 county residents in quarantine as of Friday, up from 370 reported on Thursday.

The county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.4%