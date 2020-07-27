OLEAN — One new case of COVID-19 was reported Monday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department. That brings the total to 120 because there were two previously unreported cases from the weekend after county residents tested positive.
The latest case involves a woman who lives in the northwest corner of the county who had no significant travel history. She was asymptomatic and denies being in contact with a known positive COVID-19 person.
She was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday as part of a pre-operative requirement prior to a surgical procedure and her test results on Sunday indicated that she was positive for the virus. That was reported by health officials on Monday.
There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases among county residents, Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director, said. There are 107 residents who have recovered from the coronavirus.
As of Monday, there were 18,469 tests that were administered to county residents and 18,235 were negative. More test results are being awaited.
There are 83 residents in mandatory quarantine and another 75 in precautionary quarantine including residents who have returned from 31 states with high COVID-19 rates, who must report their arrival and quarantine for 14 days. .
The 118th confirmed case is a male who lives in the southeast corner of the county. The man reported no significant travel history or any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person.
He had no fever, cough, or body aches when he was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday as part of a pre-operative requirement prior to a medical procedure. His test results on Saturday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The 119th confirmed case is a male who also lives in the southeast part of the county, and who denied any significant travel history.
The man was identified as a direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He developed loss of taste and was tested for COVID-19 on Friday. His test results on Sunday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with, and the places that they have visited,” Watkins said.
“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider.”
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
Watkins reminded residents to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose,” he said.
“If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol,” Watkins urged. “Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.”
Commonly touched surfaces should be disinfected often with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.
ALLEGANY COUNTY has remained on 79 total cases over the past several days.
Of that total, 76 people have recovered. Currently, there are 40 people in precautionary quarantine or isolation.