LITTLE VALLEY — Dozens more COVID-19 cases were reported in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties over the weekend.

Cattaraugus County Department of Health officials reported that as of Sunday evening, 856 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 33 new cases on Saturday and 27 new cases on Sunday.

The active case count on Sunday was 258, officials reported, with 574 recoveries and 24 deaths. Of the active cases, 20 are currently hospitalized, an increase of two since Saturday.

The county’s 7-day average percent positive was 6.5% on Sunday, with a 5.3% reported Saturday.

Officials reported 516 individuals were in quarantine due to contact with a known positive COVID-19 case.

Of the cases reported to date, 503 have show symptoms — about 59% — while 353 have been asymptomatic. Healthcare workers account for 15% of cases — at 128 positive cases.

The age group with the most cases is 20 to 29, with 204 cases — about 24%. Those 80 to 89 account for 117 cases, those 19 and under 12.5%, and those 30 to 39 12.1%.

St. Bonaventure University reported Sunday that 96 active cases have been traced to the campus, with 127 cases since Aug. 1. On Friday, classes moved to remote learning, with residential students needing to turn in their room keys by Sunday.

On Saturday, SBU Medical Director Dr. Marlene Wust-Smith issued a letter to students urging them to avoid situations that could spread the disease.

“It’s unfortunate that we came so close to the finish line before stumbling a bit down the stretch, but colleagues I know from other universities have marveled at what we’ve been able to accomplish here for the vast majority of the semester,” she wrote to students. “Just a week ago, we had only three active cases.

“I know Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating family and all that we’re grateful for, maybe this year more than ever. But don’t be afraid to take your Thanksgiving dinner to your room if you think that’s the best way to keep any elderly relative or family member with a serious health condition safe.”

She quoted Sgt. Phil Esterhaus from the TV show “Hill Street Blues” and warned students, “Let’s be careful out there.”

ALLEGANY COUNTY officials reported 909 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, having risen 60 on Saturday and 15 on Sunday.

Officials reported 89 recoveries Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 684. The number of active cases on Sunday was 193. The number of deaths remained at 32 on Saturday and Sunday.

The total number of residents in quarantine was 976 on Sunday, with 4,480 quarantines or isolations ordered to date — an increase of 173 since Friday.

On Saturday, the state Department of Health reported that the percent tested positive rose to 7.72%, with a seven-day average of around 3%.