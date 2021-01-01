LITTLE VALLEY — Another 59 COVID-19 cases were reported in Cattaraugus County on New Year’s Day, while Allegany County reported 28 new cases.

The Cattaraugus County Department of Health reported Friday the total case count to date rose to 2,621. Of those, 536 are active, 2,034 resulted in recoveries, and 50 deaths were reported. Of the active cases, 45 people were in serious enough condition to require hospitalization.

In addition, officials reported Thursday that three more deaths had been recorded, as well as 79 new cases. The toll for the year stood at 50 deaths and 2,565 cases as of 6 p.m. Thursday. December saw more than half of the cases reported since the pandemic began, as well as 21 of the 50 deaths.

The first COVID-19 death in the county was recorded April 23. There were two deaths in April, two in May, five in September, 12 in October and 11 in November.

Across the county, the highest concentration of cases remains in the southeastern quadrant. To date, the southeast corner of the county has seen 1,494 cases, with 1,164 recoveries and 29 deaths. The Southwest corner of the county has seen 404 cases, with 310 recoveries and nine deaths. The northeast corner has seen 399 cases, with 312 recoveries and four deaths; while the northwest corner has seen 268 cases, 225 of which have recovered, and eight deaths.

County nursing homes have reported cases this week, including four residents at the Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Thursday and 34 residents at Eden Heights of Olean who tested positive on Wednesday.

The county’s positivity rate was 10.3% on Thursday, with the seven-day average at 10.6%

ALLEGANY COUNTY’S COVID-19 case count broke 1,900 on New Year’s Day.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported on Friday that 28 new cases brought the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,907. Of those, 1,660 have resulted in recoveries, 194 are active, and 53 fatalities have been reported. On Thursday, 38 new cases were reported.

Currently, 799 residents are in quarantine or isolation, with 7,499 such orders issued to date.

The county’s positivity rate on Thursday was 16.1%, with the seven-day average rate at 11.7%.