LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus and Allegany counties reported no new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, but cases continued to rise across the region.

To date, 107 cases have been reported in Cattaraugus County, according to the county health department, with 12 active and 91 recoveries. Four people have died.

Of those, almost half — 52 — have been reported in the southeast quadrant of the county; 24 in the northeast quadrant; 19 in the southwest quadrant; and 12 in the northwest quadrant.

Officials also reported that 15,262 tests have been administered, with 12,997 negative results recorded.

In addition, 109 county residents are currently in mandatory quarantine — typically those who have been exposed to a known positive case — while 56 are in precautionary quarantine.

ON SATURDAY, St. Bonaventure University office of communications reported that one of the four new positive cases announced by Cattaraugus County on Friday is a friar at the St. Bonaventure Friary.

“He is asymptomatic and has been placed in isolation,” officials said in a statement, with the county beginning a contact tracing investigation.

The other friars at the facility volunteered to be tested, with results expected early this week. All will be in quarantine at the friary for 14 days. In addition, masses at the McGinley-Carney Center scheduled for Sunday and July 19 were canceled.

ALLEGANY COUNTY officials reported Sunday that cases remained level at 71 cases, with 68 cases recovered. One death was reported in late March.

To date, 1,030 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 40 residents remaining in quarantine or isolation. Another 59 precautionary travel quarantines have also been issued.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: