Catt County's Veggie Wheels program returns for those in need

SALAMANCA — Residents of Hillview Manor in Salamanca were happy to learn that the “Veggie Wheels” program would return this summer.
As in past years, the Cattaraugus County Health Department is working in conjunction with Health Educator Athena Godet-Calogeras and her husband, Jean Francois Godet-Calogeras, to provide free, fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to low-income families, disabled individuals and senior citizens.
This year, Veggie Wheels will take place every Tuesday at 1 p.m. throughout the summer for residents of Hillview Manor in the community room.
The produce will come from local growers including the Great Valley Berry Patch, Wilson’s Farm, Miller Farm and Tan Childs’ Blueberries.
In previous years, the produce was displayed outdoors in the Hillview Manor courtyard on nice days and looked very much like a farmers market where residents could pick and choose.
But due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus, pre-packaged bags of produce will be distributed to residents one at a time. All waiting in line are asked to wear face covering and practice social distancing.
The aptly decorated produce bags distributed last week contained lettuces, radishes, garden peas and strawberries, all from the Great Valley Berry Patch.