Gov. Cuomo is expected to announce by the end of the week whether public schools will be able to have in-person instruction this fall.

Cattaraugus County schools have submitted plans to state officials for hybrid teaching — a combination of in-person and remote instruction.

Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, worked with superintendents, principals and teachers on the plans submitted last week to the state Department of Education.

The 130th case of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County residents since mid-March was announced on Monday, a woman from the northeast corner of the county who was asymptomatic.

“We’re holding at one or two cases a day,” Watkins said. “We haven’t had any outbreaks. We have three residents in the hospital, but none in Olean General.”

Four individuals have died and 111 have recovered from COVID-19.

Is it safe to open schools in the county a month from now?

“I think we are at a period of time in which our school should feel comfortable in opening,” Watkins said.

Health officials look at the county’s rate of transmission of coronavirus, hospitalizations and deaths.

The county’s coronavirus transmission rate is well below 1%, “ Watkins pointed out. “I feel comfortable with our schools reopening. That is the impression of school leaders.”

Watkins emphasized that it is “still important that those schools maintain social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing is not allowable.” Frequent handwashing with soap and water is also recommended. “It seems to decrease transmission.”

The state Education Department guidelines call for social distancing and masks.

Watkins is less sure about resuming sports in the fall. There is a lot of contact and close communication, making social distancing impossible, Watkins said.

“It make me a little leery if sports are going to be part of the fall school routine,” he said. “I think schools should want to reconsider at this point.”

Watkins said if a student is found to be symptomatic, they will have to be returned home and tested for COVID-19.

The question is what about people who have no symptoms — about 40% — who can spread the virus without knowing they are sick?

“That is always a big question,” Watkins said. “Wearing a facial mask and maintaining social distance” coupled with good hygiene can help protect against asymptomatic transmission. “Without testing it is always going to be a problem for us. It is something we will have to deal with.”

Watkins said it appears the school districts “have done a really good job preparing themselves for school year.” Students will be on campus and learning remotely. Social distancing in classrooms has been accomplished.

No districts are currently planning all remote learning. Schools plan to offer a mix of online and in-person instruction.

“They had some trouble with transportation,” Watkins said. He thinks those problems have since been resolved.

“It’s a matter of getting the green light from the state,” Watkins explained.

Many teachers are concerned and some have been reaching out to the Health Department to see how they can protect themselves from students who are symptomatic or asymptomatic, Watkins said.

“They are also concerned about collecting papers,” he said. “The major mode of transmission is inhalation.”

At St. Bonaventure University, officials are requiring all students to have a COVID-19 test before they come to campus, Watkins said. The testing of athletes on campus has already begun.

“It needs to be stressed that these tests are only a snapshot in time,” said Watkins who was also consulted by the university to review their coronavirus plans. Both in-person and online instruction will take place.