OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department canceled COVID-19 vaccine clinics that had been scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to a lack of vaccine.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said, “Clients who were scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will get placed on next week’s schedule.”
Watkins said, “We will schedule appointments based on the number of vaccines allotted to the department. We should know next week’s allotment of vaccines on Thursday or Friday.”
The health department’s COVID-19 vaccine call center “was very busy (Tuesday) assisting clients with registration, scheduling and placing residents on the wait list,” Watkins said.
“Any resident who needs assistance with completing the COVID-19 eligibility form, or being placed on the wait list can call (716) 701-3777,” Watkins said.
Meanwhile, 28 new COVID-19 bases were announced Tuesday by the health department and 45 residents remain hospitalized with the coronavirus. There have now been 3,378 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, 68 of whom have died.
There are 437 active cases, 463 residents in contact quarantine and 57 in travelers quarantine.
The daily positivity rating was 8.2%, while the seven-day rolling average was 6.8% and the 14-day average was 7.7%
Of the new cases, 16 were residents from the southeast corner of the county, for a total of 1,978. The northwest part of the county had six new cases for a total of 357, the northeast had four new cases for 540 and the southwest had two new cases for 503.
Seventeen of the new cases were women for a total of 1,825 and 11 were men for a total of 1,553.
Watkins urged residents to continue wearing masks when out in public or spending time with people you don’t live with, maintain a 6-foot physical distance and wash hands frequently with soap and water.
If you are feeling even mildly sick, stay home, Watkins said.
COVID-19 testing is available to all New Yorkers. To find a test location, visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-near-you.