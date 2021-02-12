State Sen. George Borrello on Thursday asked the governor to donate the proceeds of a recent book to help restore public trust after the administration undercounted COVID-19-related deaths connected to nursing homes.

“I am hopeful that you will consider and act on my suggestion,” said Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican, in an open letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “The terrible toll of COVID on this group of New Yorkers has been exacerbated by a state government that has appeared indifferent to their concerns. A commitment of funds from your book on the crisis would be an important conciliatory overture.”

A report by the state Attorney General’s Office on Jan. 28 indicated that nursing home deaths had been underreported since the beginning of the pandemic by as much as 50%. While the deaths had been counted, they had been reported based on their status as hospital patients at the time of death.

Shortly after the AG’s report was released, the state Health Department reported that 4,067 of COVID fatalities reported in hospitals had been residents of nursing homes.

On Sunday, the Empire Center for Public Policy, a Manhattan-based think tank known for reports urging fiscal conservatism in state politics, released data received following a court order against the state indicating an additional 1,500 residents at assisted living and adult care facilities had been classified as hospital deaths despite likely contracting the disease at their residences.

The issue was one long mentioned by politicians, journalists and watchdog groups. The Times Herald reported in October following a review of deaths in Allegany County facilities that state data reported on nursing home deaths only included those who died in the facilities — not those who contracted the disease but later died in hospitals or other locations.

And due to that and other reporting issues between the state and counties — hospitals generally report data to the county in which they are in and to the state, not to the home county of patients — Allegany County health officials report 54 deaths to date, while state officials report 80 county residents have died during the pandemic, 26 of them outside of the county at other facilities.

The Associated Press also reported Thursday that more than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York state were released from hospitals into nursing homes early in the pandemic under a controversial order that was scrapped amid criticisms it accelerated outbreaks.

Cuomo’s book, “American Crisis,” was published in October and focused on the governor’s response to the pandemic. The financial details of the book deal have not been released, nor have details on a promise by Cuomo to donate some proceeds to COVID-19 relief efforts.

While praised by many in the early days of the pandemic for his daily briefings and calls for more aid, recent decisions such as how to classify deaths based on location have drawn ire — mostly from Republicans, but from some fellow Democrats as well. On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat sometimes at odds with the governor, called for Cuomo to loosen restrictions and begin rolling back some of the executive orders and law suspensions put in place during the crisis.

Borrello’s office referred to the decision on how to classify the deaths as “deliberate undercounting” and “a cover-up.”

“New Yorkers, particularly our older residents, have been left feeling confused and misled by this turn of events.” Borrello said in his letter. “While decisions made months ago cannot be undone, I believe that a small step towards bridging the gulf of public mistrust that now exists would be for you to donate the proceeds of your recent book, ‘American Crisis,’ to elder advocacy organization, the Center for Elder Law and Justice in Western New York (CELJ) and other elder-focused non-profits across the state.”

