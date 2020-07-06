While the Cuomo administration insists that nursing home workers spread COVID-19 in care facilities, Republicans renewed calls for independent investigations of a policy that sent recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes during the height of the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office released a report Monday that showed New York hospitals released more than 6,300 patients into nursing homes under a controversial, now-rescinded policy.

But the administration argued the virus’ deadly spread through nursing homes in the state was propelled by more than 20,000 infected home staffers, many of whom kept going to work unaware they had the virus.

“Facts matter. And those are the facts,” Dr. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner, said in a news conference.

But U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who has made funeral home deaths one of his signature issues in recent weeks, said the assertion is “a blatant attempt” by Cuomo to sidestep accountability.

“As we’ve said all along, an independent investigation is needed to fully evaluate the impact of New York’s disastrous nursing home policies,” Reed, a potential candidate for governor, tweeted Monday. “Justice is not served when the individuals who were responsible for the state’s deadly edicts are reviewing their own conduct.”

Reed said placing the blame on nursing home staffers “who care for our grandparents” insults families who lost loved ones when the state created COVID hotspots by forcing homes to accept COVID-positive patients.

“Even a cursory review of AMDA’s (American Medical Directors Association) dire warning to New York state makes it clear what really contributed to New York’s horrific death toll,” he said.

New York’s report came more than a month after The Associated Press did its own count finding that hospitals around the state released more than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients to nursing homes under a March 25 Health Department directive that required nursing homes to take recovering coronavirus patients.

The directive was intended to help free up hospital beds for the sickest patients as cases surged. But relatives, patient advocates and nursing home administrators have blamed the policy for helping to spread the virus among the state’s most fragile residents.

To date, more than 6,400 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus in New York’s nursing home and long-term care-facilities.

Cuomo, a Democrat who has faced intense criticism over the nursing home policy regarding taking COVID patients, reversed the order May 10. In addition to the suggestion that infected nursing home workers spread the virus, he has also insisted that his directive followed advice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the height of the surging pandemic when New York was concerned about hospital bed capacity.

He noted Monday that it wasn’t well understood early on how readily the virus could be spread by people without symptoms.

“Nobody knew what they were talking about for a long time. That’s the bottom line here,” he said.

Zucker said there was “no reason to place blame” on anyone.

“If you were to place blame, I would blame coronavirus,” he said.

The state’s findings notwithstanding, Republicans want investigations of the state’s nursing home deaths.

“An independent investigation is needed to understand what went wrong to provide answers to families and to help our nursing homes deal with infection control, not a report issued by the Cuomo administration and their allies,” said state Sen. Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda, the state GOP’s new Senate minority leader.

Ortt pointed out that coronavirus ravaged a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington in late February, illustrating the danger the virus posed to seniors.

“The Cuomo administration’s failure to accept responsibility for their disastrous response has been outrageous, but to blame family members who have suffered devastating losses — who were not even able to say goodbye at funerals — is the ultimate low,” he said.

Some nursing home groups also remain convinced the March 25 order was a bad idea.

“Bringing in even one instance of COVID to a nursing home is in no one’s best interest,” said Stephen Hanse, who runs a nursing home association called the New York State Health Facilities Association and the New York State Center for Assisted Living.

AP reported that New York doesn’t rule out whether the March 25 directive played any role in the thousands of nursing home deaths, but it notes that the virus was already present in many homes before they accepted COVID-19 patients from hospitals.