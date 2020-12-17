OLEAN — Residents and local churches are being asked to chime in on Christmas Eve to mark the holiday.

Following up on an effort in April to ring bells nightly to thank essential workers, officials in the AHOP area — Allegany, Hinsdale, Olean and Portville — are asking residents and churches to ring bells, sing carols and cheer at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus and the holiday spirit into the area.

“Children around the globe have been worried that Santa might have to cancel his plans due to Coronavirus concerns—but according to the big man in the red suit himself, everyone can rest easy,” said Allegany Mayor Greg Pearl, long a proponent of public celebration of the holiday.

“According to Santa’s post on a Facebook page, he states ‘It has come to my attention, that children are being told by their older siblings, parents, and other adults, and even friends, that Christmas is not coming this year due to the pandemic,’” said Allegany town Supervisor Jim Hitchcock. “‘This is simply not true.’”

Locals point to a press conference in Scotland in October as backing up their claim that Santa should be an “essential worker.”

During a press conference, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon named Santa as an essential worker — he was given the "all-clear" to carry out his Christmas Eve delivery duties as scheduled.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, the world needs comfort and joy, and for kids, that means a visit from Santa,” Portville town Supervisor Tim Emley said. “One Scottish mom, Kathyrn Stubbs, who shared her plan for encouraging the jolly old soul on a night that might seem darker than in years past has since seen her idea go viral.”

Her post recommended families come outside and ring a bell for two minutes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to spread Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly that sleigh.

Olean town Supervisor Annette Parker and Hinsdale Supervisor Jeff VanDeCar added their support with the three officials above to encourage residents in their respective towns to start this new tradition this year and feel free to ring along.

Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials said the idea is similar to the effort in April to honor essential workers. Throughout the month of April, residents were encouraged to go outside and publicly applaud essential workers every evening at a given time. Originally planned for a week, the exercise was extended through the entire month.

Some of the municipal officials will have proclamations for the bell ringing, while others will have fire and police vehicles travel throughout their communities and toot their horns at 6 p.m. that night. GOACC officials are connecting with local churches to schedule a special ringing of their steeple bells also at that time on Christmas Eve.

“Don’t have a bell? No worries,” said Portville Mayor Tony Evans. “Singing works just as well, so if you want to help keep Santa’s sleigh soaring, just step outside on the dot of six and lift your voice up high: ‘You better watch out, You better not cry, You better not pout, I’m telling you why, Santa Claus is coming to town!’”

Mayor Aiello added, “I encourage all residents of the City to keep Santa’s magic twinkle in our children’s eyes by cheering his sleigh along. Ring your bells, sing some carols and don’t forget to leave him a few cookies and some carrots for his reindeer. It is going to be a great Christmas.”

#AHOPstrong is a campaign organized by the Town of Allegany, Village of Allegany, Town of Hinsdale, Town of Olean, City of Olean, Village of Portville and Town of Portville. For more information, contact the Chamber at 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.