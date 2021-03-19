LITTLE VALLEY — Around 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the area on Friday, but hundreds more vaccine doses were administered.

Cattaraugus County Department of Health officials reported 12 new cases across the county, bringing the total to date to 4,596.

Of the cases reported to date, 4,385 have resulted in recoveries — an increase of 10 from Thursday — while 90 deaths have been reported. There were 116 active cases as of around 4 p.m. Seven people remain hospitalized for the disease. The seven-day rolling average for positive tests is 2.4% of all tests performed.

Officials added that there are 481 quarantined contacts, as well as 52 quarantined travelers.

In Allegany County, seven cases of COVID-19 were reported in Allegany County on Friday, county health officials reported, bringing the total to date to 3,030.

Of the infections reported to date, county officials reported 2,941 have resulted in recoveries — an increase of one since Thursday. State officials report 82 deaths of county residents, 55 of which occurred in the county.

County officials reported that the most recent death was a 91-year-old man.

“It is imperative that Allegany County residents continue to wear a mask, follow social/physical distancing protocols when possible, wash your hands often to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and get vaccinated once you are able and eligible,” the department said in a release. “If you have general COVID-19 questions, you may also call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 for more information.”

Officials reported 124 active quarantines, with 10,911 reported to date.

STATE OFFICIALS reported that more than 400 Cattaraugus County residents received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine between Thursday and Friday mornings, bringing the percentage of county residents to 21.8%. Of all residents, 12.3% have received a completed vaccine series, an increase of 139.

Since Monday, 2,184 county residents have received a first vaccine dose, while 1,196 residents have completed a vaccine series.

Those figures do not count vaccines given during the day Friday, including a 250-shot clinic at Jamestown Community College in Olean.

In Allegany County, another 353 vaccines were reported as having been administered to county residents. So far, 8,816 residents had received at least one vaccine dose — 19% of county residents, up from 18.2% on Thursday.

Of those residents, 4,909 have received a completed vaccine series, or 10.6% — a bump of 0.1% over Thursday.

Since Monday, 785 residents have received a first vaccine dose, while 405 have completed a vaccine series. Those figures do not include a county-run, 300-vaccine clinic in Wellsville on Friday.

Local counties continue to lag behind most of the state in terms of vaccinated population percentage. Officials report 24.6% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, with 12.7% having a completed vaccine series.