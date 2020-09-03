ALLEGANY — Local colleges and universities have avoided COVID-19 outbreaks that have crippled a handful of higher learning institutions nationwide.

St. Bonaventure University in Allegany has reported one COVID-19 case to date, a student who returned to campus for a precautionary quarantine on Aug. 5. In addition, a friar at the university tested positive in July.

While many colleges nationwide report few or no cases like Bonaventure, other colleges have reported large outbreaks. Hundreds have been diagnosed at fellow Atlantic 10 Conference school University of Dayton, while the University of Alabama reports more than 1,200 positive test results since classes began in August. Meanwhile, SUNY Oneonta paused in-person classes for two weeks after almost 300 students have tested positive.

Hoping to eliminate a similar outbreak in Cattaraugus County, SBU officials have made students to sign a Community Contract, which requires students to, among other stipulations, take COVID-19 tests before coming to campus, monitor themselves for symptoms, follow masking, social distancing and handwashing guidelines, as well as limit travel outside the area, follow guidelines in businesses and public places, and “show compassion, care and respect for other members of the community.”

On-campus visitation has also been limited, with the general public restricted beyond use of the Allegheny River Valley Trail network.

“We recognize that these limits aren’t desirable, especially for parents who’d like to come to campus to visit their children,” said Dr. Dennis DePerro, university president, in a press release. “But these extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures, and protecting the health of the entire campus community is our top priority.”

Jamestown Community College, which has three campuses including one in Olean, reported Aug. 24 that a positive case was reported in “an individual associated with the college community.” Officials did not report which campus the individual was connected with, or whether or not they were a student or staff member.

Alfred State College has reported three cases among those connected with the college.

According to data from the college’s website, two employees — one on April 15 and one on Aug. 22 — tested positive for the disease, while a student tested positive Aug. 26.

Neighboring Alfred University has reported no cases, with seven negative tests to date.

At Houghton College, one case has been reported on campus. Officials reported that the case has resulted in a full recovery. Two tests were conducted this week, with 23 others administered to date.

Currently, 65 students are in quarantine, with four others released. Six employees are in quarantine, with one other released.

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has reported no cases to date.

However, officials noted that the figures provided online do not include known cases of students or staff who have tested positive but had not been to campus within two weeks of the test.

Among the satellites of Pitt, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown has reported a single case in a student out of 138 tests performed.