BELMONT — Anyone who has been in close contact with an Angelica business owner is encouraged to get a COVID-19 test, Allegany County health officials reported Thursday.

With her consent, the county Department of Health reported that Stephanie Coombes, owner of the American House and Hotel on Main Street in Angelica, has tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, 60 residents have tested positive, with five cases active, 54 recoveries, and one death. Almost 800 residents have been in quarantine or isolation since March, with 55 currently separated from the public.

“With Mrs. Coombes’ full cooperation, after a comprehensive investigation, people have been placed in Isolation or Quarantine” said Brittney Schuld, director of patient services for the health department. “Looking at the timeline, we’re asking anyone that patronized the American House and Hotel from June 10 to June 13 and had more than 10 minutes of direct contact (less than 6 feet) without a face mask, to call their health care provider about securing a COVID-19 test."

Anyone who doesn't have a health care provider may call the department at (585) 268-9250 to secure a test.

“We want to sincerely thank Mrs. Coombes for her full cooperation and consent to release this information for the health and safety of the public," Schuld said. "She has made our job much easier with her forthright and helpful attitude."

The department also cautioned residents about travel to areas of the state with rising COVID-19 case counts.

“Over the past week or so some of our cases have been linked to travel, especially Florida,” said Tyler Shaw, deputy public health director. “If you have recently traveled to an area experiencing an increase in COVID-19, we recommend you have a discussion with your healthcare provider to secure a COVID-19 test.

"We ask that you self-quarantine yourself and limit exposures as much as possible upon return to Allegany County until you get a negative test result,” he said.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: