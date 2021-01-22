BELMONT — Another 21 COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Friday, but the state reported that the percent of tests coming back positive are at their lowest in almost two months.

The new cases brought the total to date to 2,458, according to the Allegany County Department of Health. Of those, 134 were active cases — down from over 200 the week before — 2,271 have recovered, and 53 deaths have been reported. The last death was reported in December.

There were 660 active quarantine or isolation orders as of Friday afternoon, a net decrease of two from Thursday. To date, 9,123 such orders have been issued, while 8,463 have been released.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back as positive over the last seven days was 5.5% — the lowest since November 25, according to the state Department of Health. Since the fall, the percentage peaked at 12.7% on Jan. 10, when 72 positive tests were reported.

NEW YORK UPDATE

The number of people in New York hospitals with COVID-19 fell by 209 on Thursday, the second day in a row hospitalizations dropped by over 200.

The total was down to 8,846 on Thursday. Hospitalizations dropped by 218 the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care units with the virus on Thursday was 1,546, down 14. A total of 992 people were intubated, down 19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the declines are good news during a press conference in Albany, but he insisted that New Yorkers shouldn’t get complacent.

New strains of the virus, including one from the United Kingdom that spreads more easily, remain a concern, Cuomo said.

“The new strains are frightening,” he said. “We just need to keep the arrows pointed down.”

Another three cases of the UK strain were confirmed in New York, the governor said, meaning 25 confirmed cases of the variant have been reported.

Another 165 people in New York died due to the coronavirus on Thursday, increasing the state’s confirmed total to 33,763.

The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus also continued its decline on Thursday. It was 5.65% Thursday, down from 6.18% on Wednesday and over 8% earlier this month.

The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate was 6.15% yesterday, down from 6.23% the day before.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)