BELMONT — Despite one type of vaccine pulled temporarily from distribution in the state, Allegany County health officials reported other vaccine opportunities are continuing.

The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine was pulled from distribution on Tuesday, but Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville reported appointments are available for the Moderna vaccine this week. Vaccines are available for those age 18 and over on Thursday and Friday.

Call (585) 596-4028 or visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/ to register.

Those seeking vaccines are encouraged to check back at the link often for future clinics or to fill canceled appointments.

In addition, those seeking vaccines may also call the Allegany County Department of Health (ACDOH) at (585) 268-9250 or go to www.alleganyco.com to be added to the Allegany County waiting list. The hospitals, ACDOH, and local pharmacies have been using this waiting list to assist Allegany County residents in making vaccination appointments and for planning future needs for vaccine amounts.

Vaccination of Allegany County residents increased on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. Officials reported 13,109 residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine — 28.2% of the county’s population — while 9,125 have received a completed vaccine series.

Residents are being encouraged to continue wearing masks, washing hands, following social distancing guidelines and getting vaccines.

“Let’s keep Allegany County moving forward toward reopening our County, our schools, our businesses and our lives,” said Theresa Moore, supervising public health educator for the county. “We need to use all the tools we have so we stand the best chance of getting our families, communities, schools, and workplaces ‘back to normal’ sooner.”

SIX NEW COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total to date to 3,184.

To date, 3,066 cases have resulted in recoveries. State Department of Health officials report 83 deaths among county residents, with 55 deaths occurring inside the county’s borders.

Officials also reported 191 active quarantines or isolations, with 11,430 reported to date.