BELMONT — COVID-19 cases in Allegany County topped 700 cases on Monday, county health officials reported.

The county Department of Health reported Monday afternoon that eight new cases were reported in the county, bringing the number of active cases to 171. In addition, 503 recoveries have been reported, as well as 27 deaths. No new deaths were reported.

The state Department of Health reported that the percent positive average over the last seven days was 6.6% — the highest in the five-county Western New York region. The average was the second-highest in the state, with only Wyoming County reporting a higher percentage.

To date, the county has conducted 32,254 tests.

The county broke 100 cases on Sept. 18 — taking six months since the first case was reported. However, the county hit 200 cases on Oct. 15, less than a month later. The 300th case was reported Oct. 24 — nine days later. The 400th case was reported Nov. 3, 10 days later; and the 500th just four days later on Nov. 7.

Cases broke 350 on Oct. 29, taking more than seven months to accumulate that many — however, it took just 18 days to double that figure.

With a population of 46,430, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, around 1.5% of Allegany County residents have tested positive for the disease.

ACROSS THE COUNTY, the highest concentration of cases have been in senior citizens and those of college age.

Almost half of cases have been those classified as senior citizens. To date, 296 cases have been reported in those over age 60, including 83 for those 60 to 69; 85 for those 70 to 79; 75 for those 80 to 89; and 53 for those aged 90 and above.

Outbreaks at several nursing homes and adult care facilities in the county this fall have accounted for most of those cases, including 26 deaths.

However, the single 10-year age group with the most cases is those between 20 and 29, with 127 cases reported.

A large number of those cases are believed to be connected with the county’s three colleges. College data as of Monday included:

Alfred State College has reported 94 cases — currently including six active on-campus student positives, 21 active student off-campus positives, and three active employee positive cases. Officials report 57 student cases and seven employee cases have been resolved. To date, 6,786 campus-administered tests have been conducted.

Alfred University has reported 24 students have tested positive, but only one is still active. The most recent positive test was reported Nov. 6. Of those, 17 were students on campus, one was a student off campus, four were employees on campus and two were employees who were not on campus. To date, 2,752 tests have been reported.

At Houghton College, one positive test has been reported, which has since been resolved. Officials reported that 115 tests have been performed.

In addition, those between 10 and 19 reported 56 cases, and 11 cases were reported among those under the age of 10.

The disease has been contracted more often by women than men. Of the positive cases, 399 were women and 294 were men.