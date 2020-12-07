Allegany County has seen 38 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days — 15 reported on Sunday and 23 reported Monday.
The county Department of Health has logged 1,270 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,065 residents having recovered from the virus. The health department has confirmed 50 total deaths due to COVID-19. There were 868 residents in quarantine as of Monday.
The county’s seven-day average for positive tests in COVID-19 testing was 9.4%, according to data compiled by the New York State Department of Health. That type of positive rate ranks with orange-level color-coded areas in the state, although the governor and health officials have begun using the percentage of hospitalizations in an area as its primary metric in determining whether new restrictions would be implemented.
IN PENNSYLVANIA, Cameron County reported one COVID-19 death on Monday — the last county in the state to report at least one death as a result of the disease.
There were no new cases in Cameron County, which has had 32 total cases.
Meanwhile, McKean County had 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county total to an even 800, while there have been five deaths.
Potter County had eight new cases for a total of 346 and six deaths during the pandemic.