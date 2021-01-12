BELMONT — Officials reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County on Tuesday.

The total rose to 2,241 since the pandemic began, county Department of Health officials reported. Of the cases reported so far, 214 are active, 1,974 have resulted in recoveries, and 53 deaths have been reported. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

There were 879 individuals in quarantine or isolation, officials reported, out of 8,410 such orders issued since March.

According to the state Department of Health, an average of 11.9% of COVID-19 tests given to Allegany County residents have been positive over the last seven days. The positivity rate for Monday was 7.3%.

The Western New York region as a whole saw an average positivity rate of 7.7% over the same seven-day period.

Allegany County officials reported that those in their 20s have recorded the most COVID-19 cases, but those in their 50s are creeping up, as well.

Those aged 20 to 29 account for 358 of the cases in the county, while those 50 to 59 account for 324 cases. Those 60 to 69 account for 294 cases. The age group with the lowest number of cases is those 90 to 99, with 71 cases reported.

District IV, which includes the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville, continue to lead the county’s five legislative districts in cases. To date, 692 cases — 32% — have been reported in the district. District V, which includes the towns and villages in the northeast corner of the county, reports the lowest number of cases at 263, or 12% of cases.

THE COUNTY ALSO reported that 53 cases on Saturday stemmed from a drive-up rapid testing clinic.

The clinic, held at Scio Central School, administered 310 tests — the most of any of the clinics offered by the department since the program began in October. The previous record was set at an Oct. 24 clinic at the Belmont BOCES center, with 236 tests administered with seven positives.

The number of positive tests at this weekend’s clinic was also the highest to date, almost doubling the 30 reported at a Dec. 30 clinic at Scio Central School.