BELMONT — Lower COVID-19 case counts have been reported in Allegany County, even with 20 new cases on Wednesday.

Allegany County Department of Health officials reported the cases brought the total to date to 2,275. Of those cases, 2,025 have resulted in recoveries, 197 are active — a net decrease of four overnight — and 53 deaths have been reported. The last death was reported Dec. 28. Officials reported 23 new recoveries on Wednesday.

Fewer people were also in quarantine or isolation on Wednesday. Officials reported 844 quarantine or isolation orders were in effect, down 44 from Tuesday. To date, 8,538 such orders have been issued, an increase of 45 on Wednesday, while 89 orders ended.

Of the 225 COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday, 8.4% were positive. Over the past seven days, 11% have been positive.

Officials reported that if someone’s life is in imminent danger, call 911. Other hotlines are available for those in need:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: (844) 863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: (888) 448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: (585) 593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: (822) 273-8255 (Press 1)

For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call the health department at (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, or visit www.alleganyco.com or the county’s Facebook page.

NEW YORK UPDATE

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state fell by 106 on Wednesday to 8,823, while a total of 1,536 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus, up 35, and 956 were intubated, up 32.

Another 202 New Yorkers died due to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state’s confirmed death toll to 32,379. It’s the first time the state has seen over 200 deaths in a single day since May 9.

The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday was 6.42%, down from 7.4% the day before and 7.73% earlier in the week.

The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate also fell below 7% on Wednesday. It was 6.95%, down from 7.08% the day before.

In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 7.43%, a figure that has remained consistent for the past few days.

New York confirmed 13,661 new cases of the virus on Wednesday and conducted 212,589 more tests. The state has been finding new cases at the highest levels since the pandemic began in recent weeks, but is also conducting more tests than ever.

The state has now had 1,183,608 total confirmed cases of the virus.

