BELMONT — More rapid testing is on the way as more cases of COVID-19 are reported, Allegany County health officials reported Monday evening.
Health Department officials announced that 11 new cases brought the total to date to 1,431. Of those, 148 are active, 1,233 have recovered and 50 deaths have been reported.
Currently, there are 948 residents in quarantine or isolation, while 5,246 isolations or quarantines have ended.
In a release of demographic information, county officials reported that of the cases reported as of Sunday, 800 have been women — 56.3%. Those in their 20s represented the largest case load to date, at 243 — 28 since demographic data was last released Wednesday.
For those 50 to 59, 205 cases have been reported, an increase of 29; 182 among those 60 to 69, an increase of 25; 147 for those 70 to 798, an increase of 11; 122 among those ages 80 to 89, an increase of two; and 62 for those over the age of 90, with no new cases in the age bracket since Wednesday.
The age group with the lowest case count are those aged 9 and under, with 36 cases reported, an increase of nine since Wednesday.
The largest number of cases have been reported in Legislature District IV, with 539 cases — 38% of all cases in the county — reported in the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville.
RAPID TESTING will be held Thursday and on Dec. 23, officials reported.
The rapid testing on Thursday will be held at Alfred-Almond Central School. Up to 140 pre-registrations will be accepted by noon Wednesday. To pre-register, visit https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=1145
The rapid testing on Dec. 23 will be held at the Scio Central School bus garage. Up to 160 pre-registrations will be accepted by noon Wednesday. To pre-register, visit https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=1185
Those seeking a test must pre-register. For those without access to online pre-registration, call (585) 268-9250 and press 4. Leave a message and health officials will return the call.
Attendees must drive up and remain in their cars during testing. Bring a photo ID, but do not bring other individuals who are not getting tested, and do not bring pets.