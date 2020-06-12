BELMONT — Allegany County officials issued a fourth state of emergency for COVID-19 on Friday as case levels remain flat.

County Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, signed the order on Friday, to go into effect at 10 p.m.

The state of emergency, along with allowing for special actions, also allows for local residents, businesses, governments and nonprofits to access certain government grant and loan programs. The order also allows local municipalities to issue separate orders.

Since the order was first issued in March, county officials have taken several steps under the order, such as allowing the county administrator to make purchases of COVID-19 supplies without prior approval from the board.

However, the resolutions are limited to a maximum of 30 days, and must be renewed or allowed to expire — impacting aid opportunities. The first was issued March 14; the second on April 13; and the fourth on May 13.

The Allegany County Department of Health on Friday reported that COVID-19 cases remained flat at 54, with two active cases. Meanwhile, 51 patients have recovered. One death was reported in late March.

To date, 730 residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 27 remain separated.

The county is currently in Phase 2, with Phase 3 expected to begin on Tuesday. For reopening information, visit www.forward.ny.gov or www.alleganyco.org/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.

AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: