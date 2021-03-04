BELMONT — Allegany County officials hope to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next week.

The county, with 10.5% of the population with at least one vaccine dose, continues to see the lowest percentage of any county in the state. As of Thursday, 4,855 residents had received at least one dose, out of 46,430 residents.

Statewide, that figure stands at 16.2%

The county with the highest rate is Hamilton County, at 44.1% of the 4,434 residents.

By comparison, 8.6% of the state population has completed the two-shot vaccine series. Just 5.09% of Allegany County residents have a completed vaccine series.

The county health department has administered 1,362 first dose vaccines, and 525 second doses.

Officials encouraged residents to sign up for vaccines both in and outside Allegany County.

Jamestown Community College in Olean is hosting a State Department of Health vaccination drive from Friday through Tuesday by appointment only.

Officials reported 3,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided over the five-day clinic.

To access the appointment system, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. While many of the appointments were taken, officials urged residents to keep checking in for cancellations.

Those without internet access may call the state COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at (833) NYS-4-VAX (697-4829).

A clinic is also planned for Friday at Genesee Valley Central School in Belmont, county health officials reported.

Seniors in the county wishing to be added to a waiting list may contact the Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390.

TWO NEW cases of the disease were reported as of 3 p.m. Thursday, bringing the total to date to 2,968.

After weeks of double-digit daily new case counts, it has been a week since the last time 10 or more cases were reported in a single day. Monday, for example, saw just one new case.

Officials reported there are 18 active cases — down from hundreds in January — 2,869 recoveries, and 81 deaths reported.

Officials reported 228 active quarantines or isolations — a number that previously broke 1,000 — and 10,507 ended quarantines or isolations.