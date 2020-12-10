BELMONT — Allegany County officials reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as officials cautioned residents to stop the spread as the holidays approached.

The total number of positive cases reported to date is 1,359. Of those, 1,116 cases have resulted in recoveries, while 50 deaths attributed to the disease have been reported — all but one from a nursing home in the county.

Currently, 1,023 people are in quarantine or isolation, while another 4,973 orders have ended.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county had 46,430 at the most recent estimate, implying that roughly 3% of the county’s population has tested positive for the disease, with 0.1% — about 1 in 1,000 residents — dying. Of the positive cases recorded to date, 3.7% have led to fatalities.

Allegany County Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, issued a statement Thursday calling on residents to take care over the holidays.

“We ask all citizens to forgo large gatherings and consider limiting in-person celebrations to members of your immediate household and connect with members of your extended family in other ways,” he said. “Although some people that have contracted the COVID-19 virus have not been very sick, others have experienced life-threatening side effects, and 50 Allegany County residents have died. We must all work together to do what we can to protect our most susceptible citizens.”

Noting that depression and feelings of loneliness due to the restrictions, Crandall said that the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline is available for those in need. The phone number is (844) 863-9314.

ON WEDNESDAY, the Allegany County Department of Health issued demographic data of positive cases, tracking the cases reported between March and Sunday.

Of the cases reported as of Sunday to date, 704 have been women — 56.5%

Those in their 20s represented the largest case load to date, at 215 cases, but case counts remain high among those of middle age and seniors. Another 176 adults aged 50 to 59 have been reported; 157 among those ages 60 to 69; 136 among those 70 to 79; 120 among those ages 80 to 89; and 62 for those over the age of 90.

The age group with the lowest case count are those aged 9 and under, with 27 cases reported.

The largest number of cases have been reported in Legislature District IV, with 40% of all cases reported in the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville.

Officials announced a rapid testing site will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Alfred Almond Central School. Pre-registration is required, and 140 spots are available. For more information, visit https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=1145.

